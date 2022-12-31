WhatsApp Deletes Tweet With Incorrect Map Of India After IT Minister's Warning

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.(ANI)

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, issued a warning notice to WhatsApp after the Meta-owned platform shared India's incorrect map in one of its tweets. While sharing details about its upcoming live stream for the New Year, the platform shared a video that showed an incorrect map of India. However, it later deleted the tweet and apologised.

The map shared by the platform excluded Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and some territories claimed by China.

"All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps," the minister said in a quote tweet.

Chandrasekhar tagged Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp among other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Hours after Whatsapp sent out the tweet, the minister noticed and addressed Meta around 4 p.m.

After the minister's warning, WhatsApp deleted its tweet.

"Thank you Minister for pointing out the unintended error; we have promptly removed the stream, apologies. We will be mindful in the future," the platform tweeted.

Earlier, the minister had also cautioned video calling company Zoom's founder, Eric Yuan, over an incorrect map of India.

"You may want to make sure u use correct maps of the countries u do / want to do business in".