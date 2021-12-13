Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: The Kerala High Court on Monday questioned a petitioner who had raised his objection over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo on the COVID-19 vaccination certificate and said that other countries might not be proud of their leaders, but India is. Noting that the petitioner works at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Leadership, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan asked him to explain how PM Modi's picture at the COVID-19 vaccination certificate is different from naming the university in the name of the former Prime Minister.

"What is the problem if Prime Minister Modi's name is there on the vaccine certificate? You work at an Institute named after Jawaharlal Nehru, he is also a Prime Minister. Why not ask the university to remove that name also," Justice Kunhikrishnan said, as reported by Bar and Bench. "They are not proud of their PM, we are proud of ours. He became PM because of the mandate of the people. We have different political opinions but he is still our prime minister."

The court observed that PM Modi was elected to power by the people of the country and therefore, what was wrong with having his photograph on the vaccination certificate. It said that the more than 100 crore people of the country do not appear to have a problem with having the PM's photo on the vaccine certificate, adding that it will examine whether the plea has any merits and if not, it will dispose of the matter.

The petition was filed by Peter Myaliparampil who works at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Leadership. He told the court that said that the certificate was a "private space" with personal details on record and therefore, it was inappropriate to intrude into the privacy of an individual.

He contended that adding the PM's photo to the certificate was an intrusion into an individual's private space. He said that it was not a matter of political differences, as the Supreme Court has laid down guidelines for advertisements and campaigns using public money.

He said having the photo on the certificates would also influence minds of voters and this issue was raised during the recent state assembly elections. The central government opposed the plea saying it was a publicity interest litigation.

With inputs from PTI

