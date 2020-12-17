Farmers' Protest: Kejriwal, who has been echoing with the protesting farmers since the agitation started in November while tearing the copy of the legislation appealed to the Central government to take back the farm laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday torn the copy of three new farm laws during a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to discuss the farmers' agitation against the legislation. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws enacted earlier this year, during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, for the last 22 days.

Kejriwal, who has been echoing with the protesting farmers since the agitation started in November while tearing the copy of the legislation appealed to the Central government to take back the farm laws and asked 'what was the hurry to pass the new legislation in Parliament during the pandemic.

CM @ArvindKejriwal tears the copy of Centre's farm bills in Delhi Assembly.



We refuse to accept these farm bills which are against our farmers. #KejriwalAgainstFarmBills pic.twitter.com/rBrcc67sRz — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 17, 2020

"What was the hurry to get Farm Laws passed in Parliament during pandemic? It has happened for 1st time that 3 laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha...I hereby tear 3 Farm laws in this assembly & appeal Centre not to become worst than Britishers", Kejriwal said as quoted by news agency ANI.

In strongly-worded remarks, Kejriwal asked the Centre how many farmers have to sacrifice their lives to get their voices heard. He also said that the government is saying that they are reaching out to the protesting farmers but the talks are ending without any conclusion.

"I want to ask Centre how many sacrifices farmers will have to make, to get their voices heard," he said, adding "Every farmer has become Bhagat Singh. Govt is saying that they are reaching out to farmers & trying to explain the benefits of Farm Bills. UP CM told farmers that they'll benefit from these bills as their land won't be taken away. Is it a benefit?".

"Delhi Assembly today rejected all 3 Farm laws & have appealed Central govt that it should take back these black laws. More than 20 farmers have died during 20 days of protest. On average, one farmer is getting martyred daily in this movement", the chief minister said.

Earlier during the session, another AAP MLA Mahendra Goyal tore a copy of the farm laws during his speech in the assembly. "I refuse to accept these black laws which are against farmers," he said.

Thousands of farmers have been agitating against the agri-marketing laws at Delhi borders since the last 20 days demanding that the laws be repealed. Many AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, had joined the farmers' day-long fast on Monday in protest against the farm laws.

