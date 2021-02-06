The Hyderabad man has now been booked under the charges of disconnecting the power supply of the police station and traffic signal under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: In a bizarre incident, a man in Hyderabad disconnected the power supply of two police stations and the traffic signal as the police issued a challan against his two-wheelers.

The man identified as A Ramesh works in the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited. He was so annoyed over the challan that was issued to a minor boy who was caught riding Ramesh's bike that he in rage took the decision to cut off the power supply of the police station and traffic signal where his vehicle was apprehended.

The officials reported that before cutting off the power supply Ramesh was involved in an argument with the traffic police. However, the traffic police did not pay enough heed to him and they issued the challan anyway.

Meanwhile, Ramesh was high on revenge and later that night he decided to cut the power supply of I&O police stations & Jeediletla traffic signal. However, he did not stop there and also removed the fuse of the traffic signal where his bike was apprehended.

While the police got the hint, and they wasted no time in catching Ramesh. The police went to the power department, and thus after the intervention, the power supply of the police station, and traffic signal was resumed.

The police officials reported that A Ramesh has now been booked under the charges of disconnecting the power supply of the police station and traffic signal under the section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he has now been sent to judicial custody by the court.

However, this is not the first time when such type of incident took place as earlier in the year 2019, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri who worked as a junior engineer in the electricity department in Mainpuri cut the power supply of the police station as he was fined for not wearing a helmet.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma