'What Is This': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi After Wrong National Anthem Plays During Bharat Jodo Yatra

AFTER a video of the wrong song being played at an event of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra instead of the National Anthem, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at Rahul Gandhi.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra BJP leader Nitesh Rane shared a video of the incident and wrote, "Papu ka comedy circus".

Amit Prasad Reddy, BJP leader of Tamil Nadu also shared the video clip and said, "Rahul Gandhi, what is this?"

In the 30-second video clip, Rahul Gandhi first can be seen asking to play the National Anthem. He then moves away from the mic and stands straight along with the other leaders on the stage. waiting for the National Anthem to be played.

However, what played next was some other song in a different language. Soon after that Rahul Gandhi gestured to the leaders and the music was stopped. Jana Gana Mana started to be played.

Here is the full video: 1 min of entertainment & 57 seconds of respect.



•Rahul Gandhi asked to play national SONG.

•They played national anthem of Nepal.

•They stopped and played national ANTHEM of India.

•But they were actually playing all 5 paragraphs of Jan Gan Man 😭 pic.twitter.com/V4o0nH3WxW — Facts (@BefittingFacts) November 17, 2022

While the BJP was busy slamming the Congress, many netizens also flooded the comment sections saying that the leaders took a lot of time to figure out about the wrong song being played. "I m surprised that it took more than 10 seconds for them to realise the mistake," wrote a user.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday was joined by actor Riya Sen during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Riya was seen walking alongside Rahul Gandhi.

Party MP Rahul Gandhi and others resumed the Maharashtra leg of the Yatra today from Patur.

Earlier, apart from Pooja Bhatt and Riteish Deshmukh, television actor Sushant Singh was seen walking with Rahul Gandhi.

The Yatra which began on September 7, has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana before entering Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi will travel through 15 Assembly and 6 Parliamentary Constituencies in Five districts of Maharashtra and would cover a distance of 382 Kms.

(With inputs from ANI)