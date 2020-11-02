The Supreme Court on Monday sought the status report from the Narendra Modi government on extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya within six weeks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the status report from the Narendra Modi government on extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya within six weeks. Vijay Mallya is accused of loan default of over Rs 9,000 crore and has been in the United Kingdom since 2016. The fugitive liquor baron is currently out on bail on an extradition warrant.

In June this year, the British government had said that the extradition of Mallya to India will take time as several legal issues were pending.

"Under UK law, extradition can't take place until legal issue resolved. The issue is confidential and we can't go into any detail. We can't estimate how long this issue will take to resolve. We are seeking to deal with this as quickly as possible," British High Commission in India spokesperson had said.

In May this year, the 64-year-old business tycoon's plea before the UK Supreme Court against a High Court order rejected his appeal against an extradition order to India on charges of fraud and money laundering related to unrecovered loans to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

He had 14 days to file this application to seek permission to move the higher court on the High Court judgment from April 20, which dismissed his appeal against a Westminster Magistrates' Court extradition order certified by the UK Home Secretary.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma