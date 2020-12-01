Ajay Chautala, founder of BJP's Haryana ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) asked the saffron party of adding farmers' MSP demand to the farm bills, which have triggered massive protests by the farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Rajasthan ally Hanuman Beniwal, another alliance partner has questioned the BJP over the farm laws enacted by Parliament in September as farmer protests continued on Tuesday. Ajay Chautala, founder of BJP's Haryana ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) asked the saffron party of adding farmers' MSP demand to the farm bills, which have triggered massive protests by the farmers.

"Government leaders are giving statements that they will continue Minimum Support Price (MSP). What is the problem in incorporating this in the bill," news agency ANI quoted Ajay Chautala, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) founder as saying.

The BJP government in Haryana is surviving because of the support from the JJP and if the issues of farm bills are not resolved soon, their ties are likely to hamper, as JJP considers farmers in Haryana as their base voters.

His remarks came a day after Rajasthan MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal threatened to quit NDA if the farm bills are not scrapped.

In a tweet to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Beniwal said that the three farm bills, which are being protested by the farmers, should be immediately withdrawn. He also asked the Centre to hold dialogue with the farmers.

"Mr Amit Shah, in view of the countrywide sentiment in support of the ongoing farmers' movement, the recently introduced three bills related to agriculture should be immediately withdrawn. (The centre must) implement all recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, and immediately hold dialogue with farmers in Delhi," Beniwal wrote on Twitter.

He said that although the RLP is part of NDA, he will reconsider alliance with the BJP as his party's base voters are farmers and jawans.

"RLP is an NDA constituent, but its power comes from farmers and jawans. If prompt action is not taken in this matter, I will have to rethink the issue of being a partner in the NDA in the interest of farmers," he added.

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm bills recently passed by Parliament. The farmers say the bills are against them and will benefit only the traders. The government, however, contends that the bill will benefit the farmers.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma