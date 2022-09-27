What Is Popular Front Of India? From SIMI Link To NIA Crackdown

Members of Popular Front of India (PFI) raise slogans during the one-day state-wide over the NIA raids in Kottayam and Kochi, on Friday. (ANI Photo)

THE Popular Front of India (PFI), which has been accused of anti-terror activities for years, faced raids and arrests across several states in the country on Tuesday. Earlier on September 22, over 100 people linked to the group were arrested from at least 10 states, in a major crackdown by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Accused of funding terror activities and backing proscribed outfits in the country, the PFI has been under the scanner for several years. The PFI does not maintain any records of its members, making it difficult for the NIA to charge the group with the crimes, a report by The Indian Express states.

What Is The Popular Front Of India?

The PFI, which is prominently present in Southern India, came into existence in February 2007 when three Muslim organisations joined forces for a merger. These three groups were the National Democratic Front in Kerala, the Manitha Neethi Pasarai in Tamil Nadu and the Karnataka Forum for Dignity.

While the PFI claims to fight for the rights of minorities, Dalits and marginalised communities, it has been accused of murders, rioting and having links with terror outfits, including the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The group had emerged following the ban on SIMI, an affiliate of the Indian Mujahideen. Rubishing these allegations, the organisation hachrs described itself as a "neo-social movement committed to empower people to ensure justice, freedom and security".

The PFI has often voiced its concerns over what it has called "anti-people policies" of the state governments. In Karnataka, while Congress, JDS alliance and BJP have traded allegations of links to PFI, the group has frequently targeted all the mainstream parties.

The PFI also formed a political party, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in 2009. The SDPI has footprints in nearly 16 states, with a considerable presence in Karnataka, Kerala and Rajasthan. Amid the ongoing raids, there have been reports of a likely ban by the Centre on both PFI and SDPI

In Kerala, former Congress government under Oommen Chandy, had called PFI a "resurrection of the banned outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)" in the High Court, accusing it of murder and communalisation. According to the Chandy government, the PFI was involved in 27 cases of murder, mostly of CPM and RSS members.

The PFI and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been at loggerheads in the southern state, with the two accusing each other of murders of their cadres. While BJP has accused PFI of over 24 murders of RSS, BJP members in the last six years, the Islamic group has accused the right wing group of hacking to death a PFI and SDPI members in April this year.