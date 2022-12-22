What Is The New Covid Variant BF.7 That Has Sparked Concerns In India | Explained

THE HIGHLY infectious Omicron virus subvariant BF.7, which has become the driving force behind the recent COVID-19 spike in China, has now also been detected in India. A total of three cases—two in Gujarat and one in Odisha—have been reported by the health ministry.

The virus has a high rate of transmission and a short incubation period. The pictures and videos that have surfaced on social media from China are alarming. According to various media reports, nearly 60 percent of China's population will be infected by the deadly virus. The increasing number of patients in many Chinese cities has led to the overburdening of the hospitals, with many patients not finding beds to get themselves treated in the hospital.

What is BF.7 Strain?

The BF.7 strain is a sub-lineage of the Omicron, and it has the strongest ability to infect even those who are vaccinated. People who have been vaccinated and have a strong immune system, on the other hand, have a lower risk of illness. It also has a higher capacity to cause reinfection. The first case of this strain in India was detected in October by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre.

"Omicron BF.7 has more immune escape capability, a shorter incubation period, and faster transmission rate than other variants found so far," said Li Tongzeng to the newspaper The Global Times.

Symptoms

There are a few symptoms of this strain, which can be considered an indicator of this virus. Fever, cough, cold, headache, body pain, sore throat, runny nose, and exhaustion are among the symptoms of this strain. However, a person who is already ill and has a weakened immune system is more likely to contract this virus. A few may also experience gastrointestinal issues like vomiting and diarrhoea.

To escape the virus, one must strongly adhere to the COVID protocols besides including immunity-boosting food items in their diet, especially people with a low immune system. Vaccination can also be useful in preventing complications and mortality from this virus.