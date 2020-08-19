The NRA will unify the three agencies -- Banking Personnel Selection Agency IBPS, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To conduct the proposed Common Eligibility Test (CET) for all non-gazetted job vacancies in central government and public sector banks, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave its nod to the proposal of setting up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA).

"Union Cabinet approves setting up of 'National Recruitment Agency' to conduct Common Eligibility Test. This decision will benefit job seeking youth of the country," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

The NRA will unify the three agencies -- Banking Personnel Selection Agency IBPS, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) -- responsible for conducting Tier-1 exams. The NRA will conduct computer-based common eligibility test for job-seeking youth of the country.

How NRA will help job seekers across the country?

- Every year, around 2.5 to 3 crore candidates appear for multiple examinations conducted by different agencies for selection in around 1.25 lakh government jobs. The NRA will save application money of these candidates they need to pay for different exams.

- The NRA will reduce the mental pressure on candidates for appearing in different examinations.

- The candidates also have to spend money to travel to reach the exam centre as most of the examinations were conducted in urban areas. The women candidates also need someone to take them to the exam centre. The NRA will help a lot in saving their travelling expense.

- Instead of appearing for different exams conducted by 20 central agencies every year, under the NRA only one exam will be conducted which will save money and time of the candidate.

- The government has also said that the scores of Common Entrance Test (CET) will remain valid for 3 years during which the candidate can apply for jobs in different sectors depending upon their aptitude & preferences”

- Candidates from rural areas will not be required to travel many times to appear in different entrance examinations which are conducted round the year.

- The NRA can also minimize clash of dates. Some candidates have to prioritize which exam they want to appear and some dates of important exams clash. Now the numbers of examination will be limited and the score will be valid for many organizations, candidates will not have to worry about clash of the exam dates.

How the NRA is beneficial for Recruiting Agencies/ Govt?

- The NRA will reduce the cost of spending on setting up an exam centre for every exam conducted throughout the year.

- Curriculum will be same, pattern of the exam will be same and level of the exam will be same

- Savings on transportation and lodging

- Savings on security. For the security of the examination centre, the recruitment agencies are spending on the movement of troops and officers, which can be reduced to minimal now.

The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) was first proposed by the government in the union budget 2020. The agency will be an independent, professional, specialist organisation and will conduct an exam, which would be known as the Common Eligibility Test, for selection to government jobs, it had said then.

Posted By: Talib Khan