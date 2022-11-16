What Is Narco Test? Criminal Cases Where Courts Allowed To Conduct It

THE Shraddha murder case is what has been making headlines ever since the gruesome incident was reported. The accused Aftab Poonawala, meanwhile, has been lying to the police, trying to mislead them. In order to bring the truth to light, Delhi police on Wednesday approached the Saket court in Delhi seeking a narco test on Aftab.

However, the court did not allow to conduct a test on Aftab, who killed his girlfriend and chopped her body into 35 pieces, and dumped it in different places around the national capital.

Meanwhile, there have been several cases earlier too where the court had granted s permission to conduct the narco test. Let's take a look at what is a narco test and the cases where it was conducted.

What Is Narco Test?

Narco test includes the injection of a drug, sodium pentothal, also called truth serum. It reduces an individual's consciousness level and allows them to speak freely without any restrictions. It is conducted since a person during the test enters a hyotonic state helping the examiners to get real answers from the subject.

How Is The Test Conducted?

The test can only be conducted when the subject is medically fit. The person is injected with hypnotics Sodium Pentothal, also known as Thiopentone. The dosage must be in an accurate amount as the wrong prescribed amount can cause the death of the person or the individual may go into a coma. Additionally, other precautions should also be taken while conducting the test.

Cases Where Court Allowed Narco Test?

-Godhra Carnage Case (2002)

The case where narco-analysis was first conducted in. The administration of the truth serum was done on the five accused who were arrested in the case- Bilal Haji Ismail Sujela, Kasim Abdul Sattar alias Kasam Biryani, Abdul Razzak Abdul Rahim Dhantiya, Anwar Mohammad Maida and Irfan Siraj.

-Hyderabad Twin Blast (2007)

Abdul Kaleem and Imran Khan underwent a narco analysis test for the 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts incident.

-Aarushi Talwar Murder Case(2008)

Another case where the test was used is the murder case of Aarushi Talwar. The tests were conducted on servants, including Krishna, an assistant of Rajesh Talwar. The video of his narco test also went viral on social media platforms.

-Kurla Rape And Murder Case (2010)

Mohammed Ajmeri Sheikh, who was accused of raping and murdering a nine-year-old girl in Kurla also underwent this test.