New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Six crore families across India have been provided with clean tap water connections under government’s flagship ‘Nal se Jal’ scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he virtually attended the ‘Griha Pravesh’ ceremony while inaugurating over 5 lakh homes constructed across Madhya Pradesh under PM Gram Aawas Yojana.

If the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2014-2019) had flagship objectives such as Ujjwala, Direct Benefit Transfer and Swachh Bharat Mission, his second innings in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has had two welfare populist projects dominating the public opinion on development, namely, Jal Jeewan Mission and PM Gram Aawas Yojana.

What is the Jal Jeewan mission?

After merging the Ministries of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation along with Drinking Water and Sanitation, the government formed the Jal Shakti ministry. Following this, the Nal Se Jal scheme under the Jal Jeewan mission was launched.

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to achieve the supply of 55 litres of water per person per day to every rural household through Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) by 2024.



How is the project funded?

The financial pattern between the Centre and states is 90:10 for Himalayan and North-Eastern States, 50:50 for other states, and 100 per cent Central funding for Union Territories.

How is the project monitored?

The official website of Jal Jeewan mission has a LIVE dashboard, which shows the latest status of the mission across the country.

Jal Jeewan Mission: Which states are yet to close the most gap?

According to Jal Jeewan Mission dashboard, states such as Uttar Pradesh (13.44 per cent), Jharkhand (19.50 per cent), Chhattisgarh (20.54 per cent), West Bengal (21.35 per cent) and Rajasthan (23.58 per cent) rank the lowest in terms of tap connections coverage.

Jal Jeewan Mission: Which states have been most successful?

According to Jal Jeewan Mission dashboard, Goa, Telangana, Puducherry, Haryana, Andaman and Nikobar islands, Dadra and Nagar Haweli have achieved 100 per cent Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC).

Punjab (99.5 per cent), Gujarat (94.15 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (92.82 per cent), Bihar (90.74 per cent) and Maharashtra (70.36 per cent) have made significant progress towards achieving the Jal Jeewan Mission objectives according to official dashboard.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma