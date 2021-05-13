This fungal infection is caused when a patient inhales a group of moulds (mucormycosis) present in the air. Read on to know more

India is reeling under the cascading effects of COVID-19. Every day there is a rise in not just the active cases but also in fatalities. As the fear of the third wave is looming over the country, a new mysterious infection has come to light in the COVID-19 patients. Medically known as 'mucormycosis', this black fungal infection has been reported in over 200 coronavirus patients across the nation.

Black fungal infection is caused when a patient inhales a group of moulds (mucormycosis) present in the air. The moulds then, spread into the lungs, cavities and chest cavities, making the condition of a patient serious and complicated. As the infection is spreading its wings in the Indian states, here we are with detailed information regarding its symptoms.

How mucormycosis is linked with COVID-19 patient?

This fungal infection is considered a serious threat as it's worsening the health of COVID-19 patients. According to experts, the exact reason how mucormycosis is linked with COVID is yet not disclosed. However, some experts believe that it is being caused by high dependency on steroids used to treat inflammation or pre-existing disease such as diabetes.

What are the signs and symptoms of mucormycosis?

According to health experts, facial deformity, impair sensory and vital organs, can be the sign of mucormycosis. Below are the symptoms of this fungal infection:

1. Ecurating Headaches

After the patient inhales the moulds present in the air, it travels down to nerves and sinus cavities causing, an extreme headache.

2. Vision Impairment

Vision distortion or changes to the eyes can be one of the signs of this infection. Not just this, the patient can also experience swelling in an eye, poor or hazy vision or bloodshot eyes.

3. Swelling on Face

Swelling and pain in the eyes, cheeks and other parts of the face can be warning signs of mucormycosis infection. Not just this, it can also affect the skin giving rise to multiple necrosis, lesions like symptoms.

4. Affect mental state

This infection can travel up to the brain causing, symptoms like memory loss, altered mental state, delirium or neurological impairment.

5. Discolouration around the bridge of the nose

As we told you earlier, it can cause facial distortion. Patients can experience black patches around the nose and eyes. Apart from this, the fungal infection can also cause the loss of teeth.

