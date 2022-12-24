What Is Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute; Petitioners' Demands And Case So Far

The first petition in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case was filed in September 2020 in the civil court of Mathura.(ANI)

Amid the ongoing row over the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute in Mathura, a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Saturday ordered the survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque. The mosque is said to be built on the "Krishna Janmabhoomi," or the birthplace of Lord Krishna, according to the Archaeological Survey of India as of January 2. The order by the court is along the same lines as a Varanasi court that ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid.

What is the case?

The dispute is related to the ownership of 13.37 acres of land that the petitioners have claimed belong to the Hindu god, Shri Krishna Virajman. The petitioners have also demanded the removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid from the premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple, claiming that the mosque was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna following the orders of Mughal emperor Aurazgzeb in 1669–70.

The Chronology of Petitions

The first petition in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case was filed in September 2020 in the civil court of Mathura by a resident of Lucknow named Ranjana Agnihotri and six others on behalf of "Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman." The demand of the petitioners was to remove the mosque and return the land to the Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. The civil judge rejected the suit, stating that none of the petitioners are from Mathura and therefore had a valid stake in the matter, news agency PTI reported.

Since the first petition was filed in 2020, at least a dozen cases have been filed in Mathura courts on this issue.

The Hindu-Muslim 1968 "Agreement"

A compromise agreement was signed between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Trust Masjid Idgah, in which the temple authority conceded the contentious portion of land to the Idgah. Now, the petitioners have claimed that the settlement has no legal validity because Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, having ownership and title of the place, was not party to it. The petitioners have demanded the transfer of the land on which was the mosque was built to the deity, the petitioners have said, according to Abp live.