What Is Genome Sequencing And How It Helps In Detecting New Variants Of Coronavirus | Explained

AMID fear of rising highly infectious Omicron virus subvariant BF.7 which has been detected in India, Centre has directed all States and Union Territories to conduct genome sequencing of positive cases samples to track the variants. A total of three cases--- two in Gujarat and one in Odisha have been reported, the Health Ministry said.

The virus has a short incubation time and a high rate of transmission. This has become the driving force behind the recent COVID-19 surge in China. According to media reports, nearly 60 per cent of China's population will be infected by the deadly virus.

What Is a Genome?

A genome is the complete genetic material of an organism. The genetic material enables an organism to manifest itself by performing essential life functions. A virus cannot reproduce on its own; it needs a host in order to do so. In the instance of COVID-19, a host organism is a person. The virus enters the human body, infects the cells there, and then multiplies while posing a threat to several bodily systems.

Why Is Genomic Sequencing Important?

Genome sequencing also called whole genome sequencing is a comprehensive test capable of detecting nearly all DNA variation in a genome. The goal of sequencing is to identify genetic variants that have known impacts on health and disease.

Genomic sequencing has been very important for the COVID-19 response. Genomic sequencing is useful for public health responses in more ways than only determining whether to implement lockdown procedures.

It helps counties in preparing for upcoming surges and adopting important measures like boosting testing, increasing the availability of oxygen, or giving more hospital beds.

It has also been essential in assisting nations in choosing the vaccines that would be employed in the African environment. Genomic surveillance is advancing quite fast in Africa and has grown considerably this year. There are other steps also that countries can make to respond to new variants, without their genomic data.