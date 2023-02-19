What Is Delhi Liquor Excise Duty 'Scam' And Why CBI Has Summoned Manish Sisodia; Explained

THE DELHI Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia has been called for interrogation today by the Central Bureau Of Investigation in the national capital in connection with the excise policy scam case. Sisodia will report to the CBI headquarters in the national capital by 11 AM.

Earlier, Sisodia said in a tweet that the CBI wants to stop the ongoing development in Delhi."CBI has called me again on Sunday. They have put the full force of CBI and ED against me. They raided my home, and searched my bank locker but didn't find anything. I have made arrangements for the best education system in Delhi, they want to stop it. But I have always supported in their investigation and will do," he added. With this, the once-scrapped liquor scam is now buzzing with new news again.

Here's everything you need to know about the alleged Delhi Liquor Scam:

The current CBI investigation relates to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor sales policy introduced in the year 2021. The head of Delhi's excise department is Manish Sisodia and hence he is getting investigated by the authorities.

"Under the new excise policy, 849 shops were to be opened across Delhi, including in unauthorised areas. The LG did not object to the proposal and approved it," PTI quoted Sisodia as saying at the time of the policy introduction.

The policy aimed to end the liquor mafia and black marketing, increase revenue and improve the consumer experience, and ensure equitable distribution of liquor vends.

The said policy also allowed the home delivery of liquor and shops to stay open till 3 AM. Licensees could also offer unlimited discounts. The government reported a substantial 27 per cent increase in income from the policy, generating around ₹ 8,900 crore. Govt had made the rules flexible for licensees, such as allowing them to offer discounts and set their own prices instead of selling on MRP fixed by the government. Following this, discounts were offered by vendors, which attracted crowds.

This trail of investigation by the CBI was set in motion in the year 2022 in July, when then Delhi chief Secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a report to Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, accusing Sisodia of providing undue favours to liquor vending licensees in lieu of commissions, which were allegedly used by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Punjab Assembly elections in February.

According to the allegations made in the report, Manish Sisodia made changes to the excise policy without the mandatory approval of the LG. He had waived off ₹144.36 crores on licence fees to be paid by the private liquor vendors for licences in the name of the Covid-19 pandemic. He had removed the import pass fee of ₹50 per case of beer and had given undue benefits to liquor sellers by revising the prices of foreign liquor.

Delhi LG Saxena, then, recommended a CBI investigation into the matter and hence, in August the new liquor policy was scrapped from the market and it was reinstated that only government-owned liquor vends would be allowed to sell alcohol in the national capital.

Also, the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has been separately investigating the Delhi government’s excise department for alleged irregularities in the new liquor policy.

So far, the CBI has named 15 individuals in its FIR filed in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, with Sisodia topping the list.

The FIR in the case includes some big names such as Vijay Nair, a former CEO of entertainment and event management company Only Much Louder; Manoj Rai, a former employee of wine and spirits giant Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, the owner of Brindco Spirits; and Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indospirit, of being “actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of excise policy”