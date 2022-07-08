What Is Cloudburst And How Does It Happen | All You Need To Know

At least 10 people lost their lives while many are yet missing after a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The cloudburst was reported at 5:30 pm on Friday, and langars and tents along the yatra route have been damaged. The incident took place following the heavy rain in the upper reaches of the shrine.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway. As per the PRO, ITBT, the situation is under control However, the area is still witnessing rainfall. Amarnath Yatra has been halted temporarily due to the area being inundated. The Yatra will only begin if the situation becomes normal.

Whenever Monsoon approaches, several incidents of cloudburst take place claiming hundreds of lives. Earlier, a similar incident took place in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. These cloudbursts not only claim lives but also damages the roads and near about areas.

Here in this article, we give you a detailed explanation of what is cloudburst how such clouds form and what causes the clouds to burst and release all the water at once.

What is cloudburst?

A cloudburst refers to the extreme amount of precipitation in a short period of time, sometimes accompanied by hail and thunder. These clouds sometimes can cause flood-like situations. As per meteorologists, rain that comes from a cloudburst is usually the shower type that has a fall rate equal to or greater than 100 mm (4.94 inches) per hour.

How does a cloudburst occur?

Cloudburst takes place when moisture-rich air travels up a mountainous region, forming a vertical column of clouds known as Cumulonimbus clouds. These clouds usually cause rain thunder and lightning.

How is cloudburst different from rainfall?

While rainfall means rain falling from the cloud, cloudburst refers to a sudden heavy rainstorm. The basic difference between cloudburst and rainfall is the amount of rainfall recorded. Rain over 100mm per hour is categorised as a cloudburst.