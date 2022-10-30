What Is C-295, The Defence Aircraft To Be Made In Gujarat? How Will It Boost IAF's Capabilities? | Explained

C-295 will be built for the Indian Air Force (IAF) by the European aviation giant Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems (TASL), Tata's defence arm.(Pic-Airbus.com)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the first aircraft manufacturing unit in the private sector on Sunday. Located in Vadodra, the manufacturing unit is majorly being built for C-295 transport aircraft, but it will also manufacture other aircraft according to the requirements of the Indian Air Force.

Here's All You Need To Know About The C-295 Aircraft:

1. The C-295 will be built for the Indian Air Force (IAF) by the European aviation giant Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems (TASL), Tata's defence arm.

2.PM Modi said, "Today we have taken a major step towards making India into an aircraft manufacturing hub. Today, India manufactures fighter planes, tanks, and submarines. Besides, Indian medicines and vaccines are saving the lives of millions across the globe. Now India will become a major manufacturer of transport aircraft. "

3. The C-295MW aircraft is a transport aircraft of 5–10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

4. It is known to be a superior aircraft used for tactical support of up to 71 troops or 50 para and for logistic operations that are beyond the accessibility of the current heavier aircraft.

5. With a maximum speed of 480 kmph, the C-295 can take short take-off and landings combined with strong landing gear that will enable it to operate in the most austere locations with the conditions for take-off and landing. This feature helps the aircraft operate on short or unprepared trips.

6. The C-295 can operate in all weather conditions, both day and night, from the desert to the sea, and from extremely hot to extremely cold temperatures

7. It can be transformed into several variants, according to Airbus, including a water bomber, an air tanker, for medical evacuation and also for transporting VIPs. These features make it a huge asset for the IAF.

8. According to the Defence Secretary, Ajay Kumar, the first 16 planes are scheduled to be received between September 2023 and August 2025. The first made-in-India aircraft is expected in September 2026. He also said that eight aircraft per year would be manufactured in India starting in 2026.

9. C-295 will be manufactured for the first time outside of Europe, and it will give a major boost to the 'Make In India' project of Prime Minister Modi. With this, India will also join the league of about a dozen nations that have the capacity to manufacture military transport aircraft.

10. According to officials, 25 domestic MSME suppliers located across seven states would produce 13,400 parts, 4,600 sub-assemblies, and all significant component assemblies. A homegrown electronic warfare suite created by Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Limited would be installed on all 56 of these aircraft.