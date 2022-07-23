What Is Bengal Teachers Recruitment Scam In Which ED Arrested TMC's Partha Chatterjee | Explained

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested former West Bengal Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee in connection with its probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) and West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam. It comes after the central probe agency on Friday recovered Rs 21 crore from the premises of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, in connection with the teacher recruitment scam in the state. The arrests were made at Chatterjee's residence in Kolkata.

Earlier on Friday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided the residences of Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari and several others and recovered huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 21 crore from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Partha Chatterjee.

The amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of said SSC scam. The search team is taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through cash counting machines. A number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency, and gold along with the cash along with 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the various premises of the persons linked to the scam.

What Is SSC Scam?

High Court of Calcutta in a slew of writ petitions had recently directed the CBI to carry out investigations into the recruitment scam of Group 'C' & 'D' staff, Assistant Teachers of classes IX-XII, and primary teachers. The cases involve the illegal appointment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), teaching staff [Assistant teachers (Class IX-XII), and teachers in Primary school]. ED is investing cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

Other people raided by ED:

Other people who are included in the list of names in connection to the scam are Chandan Mondal, an agent in selling jobs to teachers; Kalyanmay Bhattacharya, son-in-law of Partha Bhattacharya; Dr SP Sinha, advisor of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission; Kalyanmoy Ganguly, ex-President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education; Saumitra Sarkar, ex-President of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission; and Alok Kumar Sarkar, Deputy Director, School Education Department.



(With Agency Inputs)