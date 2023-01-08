'What If They Poison Me?': Akhilesh Yadav Refuses To Drink Tea Offered By UP Police | Watch

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday refused to drink tea offered to him by the police officers at the DGP headquarters in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that the police might intoxicate him with poison. Later, he asked his party worker to get tea from outside for him.

In a video that went viral, SP Chief can be seen is seen saying that he will not drink tea at the headquarters and asked one of his party workers to bring tea from outside the premises. In the video, many police officers and SP workers along with Akhilesh Yadav can be seen discussing things. In he said that 'I don't trust people, they can poison me'. And, then asked one of his party workers to fetch tea from a stall outside.

Watch the now-viral video here:

"You never know, they may mix poison in my tea. I will drink my own tea and you people (cops) can drink your tea," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav had reached the DGP headquarters unannounced to protest the arrest of the media handler of the party's Twitter account, Manish Jagan Agarwal, from Hazratganj. He was accompanied by party workers who staged a protest against the arrest at the DGP headquarters.

Agarwal was arrested on Sunday morning after three cases were registered against him at Hazratganj police station allegedly for making objectionable remarks on Twitter through the party's social media handle.

"Arrest of Samajwadi Party worker, Manish Jagan Agarwal, by Lucknow Police is condemnable and shameful! Police should release him immediately," said the SP on Twitter.