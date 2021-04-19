New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR against a couple for allegedly misbehaving with cops after they were stopped for not wearing face masks in the national capital amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The couple -- identified as Pankaj and Abha -- are the residents of Patel Nagar. They, however, were stopped by the Delhi Police officials in Daryaganj on Sunday at 4.30 pm for not wearing face masks inside their vehicle as per the guidelines issued by the state government.

The Delhi Police said that the couple didn't have the curfew pass and misbehaved with the officials when inquired about face masks.

The video of the incident has also got viral on social media where the woman can be seen heard saying, "I have cleared UPSC..."

"Why should I wear a mask in my car? What if I have to kiss my husband," the woman told the cops during the argument.

The Delhi Police has now registered a case against the couple at the Darya Ganj Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read
Breaking News, Latest Updates April 19 LIVE | JDU MLA Mewalal Choudhary..
Breaking News, Latest Updates April 19 LIVE | JDU MLA Mewalal Choudhary..

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma