The Delhi Police said that the couple didn't have the curfew pass and misbehaved with the officials when inquired about face masks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR against a couple for allegedly misbehaving with cops after they were stopped for not wearing face masks in the national capital amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The couple -- identified as Pankaj and Abha -- are the residents of Patel Nagar. They, however, were stopped by the Delhi Police officials in Daryaganj on Sunday at 4.30 pm for not wearing face masks inside their vehicle as per the guidelines issued by the state government.

The video of the incident has also got viral on social media where the woman can be seen heard saying, "I have cleared UPSC..."

#WATCH | A couple misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj area earlier today after they were stopped & asked the reason for not wearing face masks.



"An FIR under various sections of IPC has been lodged against them," say police.



(Video source - Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/hv1rMln3CU — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

"Why should I wear a mask in my car? What if I have to kiss my husband," the woman told the cops during the argument.

The Delhi Police has now registered a case against the couple at the Darya Ganj Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma