'What Has New Father Of Nation Done For India?': Nitish Kumar's Veiled Attack On PM Modi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday in a veiled attack on PM Modi and RSS said that they have not contributed anything in fight of freedom'. This statement by Nitish Kumar came days after PM Modi was called called "new father of the nation" by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"What have they done for independence? The RSS had no contribution to the fight for freedom. My father took part in the independence struggle. And even though I was born after the colonial rule ended, we got to understand everything," Nitish Kumar said while adressing a conference.

#WATCH | They had nothing to do with the fight for Independence. RSS didn't have any contribution towards the fight for Independence...we read about the remark of 'New father of nation'...what has the 'new father' of 'new India' done for nation?: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

"Can we ever forget the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi?" he asked.

"New father of the new nation - but what have you done for the nation? Has anything significant been done? How has India progressed? The only thing that has happened is that new technology has been developed."

Nitish Kumar further said that "media no longer has freedom", and stressed that comments by opposition leaders do not get airtime.

Meanwhile earlier this week, Amruta Fadnavis said, "India has two fathers of the nation. One belonged to the India of yore and the other is for a new India. I believe that Mahatma Gandhi is the 'Father of the Nation' of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 'Father of the Nation' of new India," ANI reported, at an event in Nagpur.

On the same, now Nitish Kumar and several opposition leaders also raised their objections to the remark that drew a comparison between PM Modi and Mahatma Gandhi.

For the lesser-known, the JDU leader had ended his association with the BJP last year in Bihar when he took oath as the chief minister of Bihar again following his return to Mahagathbadhan with the RJD and the Congress.