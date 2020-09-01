Cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons, has finally opened up about the horrific ordeal that his aunt's family underwent over the last few days.

New Delhi | Jagran News desk: Cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons, has finally opened up about the horrific ordeal that his aunt's family went through over the last few days. In a series of Tweets, Raina demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunt's family and urged the Punjab government to bring the culprits to justice.

Sharing details of the crime that resulted in death of his uncle and a cousin, Rain wrote, “What happened to my family in Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua and both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical and is on life support.”

"Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night and who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes,” he said tagging Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Raina's relatives were attacked on the night intervening August 19 and 20 in Thariyal village in Punjab's Patahnkot district

