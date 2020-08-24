The housekeeper of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shared the details of what transpired on June 14, the day Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home, with Mumbai police.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the Central Bureau of Investigation launching a fresh probe into death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the family and fans of the late actor are hopeful that truth will soon come out and justice will be served in the case. Now, the housekeeper of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shared the details of what transpired on June 14, the day Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home, with Mumbai police.

In a three page statement accessed by India Today, Neeraj said, on June 14, Sushant enquired about the cleaning work and locked himself in the room after a few hours

“On June 14, I woke up at 6:30 am, as always, and went to walk the dog. I returned at around 8 am. Then I cleaned the rooms upstairs and was cleaning the staircase. Sushant sir came out of his room and asked for chilled water. When I served him water, he drank the water there. He asked me if the hall was clean and smiled and went back. After that, at around 9:30 am, when I was cleaning the hall, I saw Keshav (the cook) taking bananas, coconut water and juice to sir’s room. When Keshav came back, he said sir only had coconut water and juice,” he told in his statement to Mumbai Police.

At around 10:30 am, Keshav went to Sushant Sir's room to ask for lunch but got no response when he knocked on the door, he later came downstars thinking Sushant may have fallen asleep, Neeraj said.

"He told this to Deepesh and Siddharth (staff). They also went to the room and started knocking. They knocked for quite a long time but there was no response. As sir did not open the door, Deepesh came down and told me about it. I also went to sir’s room but sir was not opening the door so Siddharth called on sir’s phone but sir’s room door did not open nor did he answer the call. We started looking for the room keys but we couldn’t find them," he added.

Soon they informed Sushant's sister Meetu who asked them to open the door while she was on her way to Bandra. Later, they called a keymaker but he was asked to leave since he was taking too much time. Sushant’s staff then broke down the door and entered the room.

“When Deepesh came up, we opened the door and it was pitch dark in the room and air conditioning was on. Deepesh switched on the light. Siddharth went ahead from the door and quickly came out. Behind him, I and Deepesh also went inside,” he added.

Sushant’s sister Meetu arrived after that. “It was the same time that sir’s sister, Meetu, entered the room and started shouting ‘Gulshan tune ye kya kiya’. The police were then informed.

