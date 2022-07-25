'Win Of All Poors': What Droupadi Murmu Said After Taking Oath As 15th President Of India

President Droupadi Murmu, who is the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional post in India, on Monday said becoming the President of the country is not her personal achievement, but it's the win of all poors and people belonging to backward classes.

In her first address as President of India, the 64-year-old said her nomination proves that the poor in India can also dream and fulfil their wishes. She also stressed that she is the first President who was born in independent India.

"We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India," President Murmu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years - the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals - can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women," President Murmu said.

Murmu, a former Governor of Jharkhand, was sworn in as India's 15th President on Monday. The oath was administered by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana at the Central Hall of Parliament in presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers of states and union territories (UTs), and heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, President Murmu met President Ram Nath Kovind and former first lady Savita Kovind. She also visited the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, and paid her respects to the Father of the Nation.

Murmu was officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on July 21. She had received 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803 while her opponent Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177.