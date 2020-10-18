Javadekar said that the Narendra Modi government has taken several steps on Air Pollution. He said that it was the Modi government which launched the Air Quality Index to measure the pollution.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, who had recently indulged in a Twitter spat with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over stubble burning, will Sunday go on Facebook live where he will list out steps taken by the Narendra Modi government on Air Pollution. The Facebook Live will start at 5 PM on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Taking to Twitter, Javadekar also said that people can ask questions and give suggestions on Air Pollution using the hashtag #AskPrakashJavadekar.

"JOIN me on #FacebookLive. I will be interacting with you all & sharing the steps Narendra Modi government has taken on #AirPollution," he said, adding that people can also share their questions and suggestions on #AirPollution with hashtag #AskPrakashJavadekar.

The move has come days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at him over his assertion that stubble burning only contributes 4 per cent to Delhi's air pollution and the rest is due to local factors. Reacting to his remarks, Delhi CM Kejriwal had said that staying in denial will not help and asked him how the pollution level only increases during the winter months when stubble burning starts.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chaddha had accused the central government of making only piece-meal efforts to deal with the deadly air pollution in Delhi. He cited the Central Pollution Control Board's own estimate of 2019 where the body had admitted that stubble burning caused up to 44 per cent of the pollution.

Javadekar later clarified that his statement was misinterpreted and that the 4 per cent share of stubble burning in Delhi's poor AQI pertained to the current week.

"My statement today on Air Pollution in Delhi has been misinterpreted by a section of the media. Let me clarify, the figures of 4% share of stubble burning in AQI in Delhi, pertained to this week. It varies from 4% to 40% during peak stubble burning," he had said.

In a promo for his Facebook Live, Javadekar said that the Narendra Modi government has taken several steps on Air Pollution. He said that it was the Modi government which launched the Air Quality Index to measure the pollution. At 5 PM, he will provide more details on steps taken by the Narendra Modi government to control air pollution over the last few years.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma