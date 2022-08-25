'What About The Papad Of Rs 15 Lakh': Bhagwant Mann Hits Out At PM Modi Over 'Free Revdi' Remarks

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'free revdi' remarks and said that he accused the Aam Aadmi Party of distributing 'muft ki revdi' but where is that 'papad' of Rs 15 lakh in every account' that he sold when he came to power in 2014.

Addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Bhagwant Mann said, "PM Modi has targeted us by saying that we are distributing 'Muft ki Revriyan' but I want to ask the PM where is that 'Papad' of 'Rs 15 lakh in every account' that he sold".

The BJP and the AAP are engaged in a war of words over the freebies, which the prime minister described as free revdi to gain votes and cautioned the people about the 'free revdi' culture.

The BJP has accused AAP of distributing freebies during the elections to gain the confidence of voters, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led party maintained that the freebies are welfare schemes for the general public.

The Aam Aadmi Party today announced health-related "guarantees" for voters in Himachal Pradesh where polls are scheduled later this year. The announcement of the "second guarantee" was made at Kapila Farm in Una district by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The AAP, which is trying to make a foray in the state, had on August 17 given voters guarantees related to the upliftment of educational standards.

Announcing the scheme, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the AAP will open Mohalla clinics in Himachal Pradesh and will bear the expenses of victims of road accidents in the state. "Like Delhi, we'll open Mohalla clinics along with upgrading the infrastructure of govt hospitals in Himachal Pradesh. Also, govt will bear the expenses of victims of road accidents in the state", Sisodia said.

Mann and Sisodia had last week said that all schools in the state will be improved on the lines of those in Delhi, private ones will not be allowed to hike fees illegally, temporary teachers will be regularised, vacant posts of teacher will be filled and they won't be given any non-teaching work.