WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar Suspended After Remarks Over Wrestlers Protest

By Shivam Shandilya
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 08:54 PM IST
AMID the ongoing row over the sexual harassment allegations against the WFI president, the Ministry of Sports has suspended Vinod Tomar, Assistant Secretary of the Wrestling Foundation of India.

"Ministry of Sports suspends Vinod Tomar, Assistant Secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India," ANI tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Tomar termed the charges levelled against President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh "baseless."

Speaking to ANI, Tomar said the wrestlers, who sat in a dharna at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and levelled allegations of sexual harassment and financial impropriety against the WFI president, have not produced any evidence to support their claims.

"The allegations are baseless. It has been 3–4 days (since the wrestlers sat in protest) and they still haven't produced any evidence. I have been associated with them for the past 12 years, and I never came across any such incident or allegation," Tomar told ANI.

He added that President Bhushan has not resigned but has distanced himself.

"He has stepped aside from his post till the ongoing investigation against him concludes. He hasn't resigned but has distanced himself from the day-to-day affairs of the WFI, pending the probe," Tomar added.

