Western Disturbance Brings Respite From Chilling Cold In India; What Is It And How It Affects Weather | Explained

DAYS of bone-chilling winters in Delhi came to a halt on Tuesday with a slight increase in the minimum temperatures even as a thick layer of fog shrouded the national capital region and lowered visibility to as low as 50 metres at some places. The slight increase in minimum temperatures was observed due to a fresh "western disturbance" affecting northwest India.

Delhi, since the start of January, is witnessing temperatures as low as 1.8 degrees Celsius prompting people to wear layers of clothes. The chilly weather has also strained power grids and posed challenges to homeless people. It also prompted the Delhi government to extend winter vacations in schools till January 15. On Monday, the national capital also saw the season's longest fog cover which crippled road, rail and air traffic movement.

The weather experts have attributed the long spell of intense cold to a large gap between two western disturbances, which meant frosty winds from the snow-clad mountains blew in for a longer-than-usual period. According to IMD officials, north India, including Delhi, will get short-term relief under the influence of the fresh western disturbance.

What is western disturbance and how it affects the weather?

A "Western Disturbance" is a weather system characterised by warm moist winds from the Middle East. The term is defined as an extratropical storm which originates in the Mediterranean region and brings winter rains to the northern regions of the Indian subcontinent. The more easy meaning of western disturbances lies in its name. Western stands for the "travelling of disturbance from western side to the eastern direction", while disturbance stands for the area of "reduced air pressure".

When a western disturbance approaches a region, the wind direction changes. Hence, the chilly northwesterly winds from the mountains will stop blowing for a few days, leading to an increase in temperatures. In northern India, a western disturbance is associated with rainfall, snowfall and fog. Upon its arrival, clouds along with rain and snow also arrive.

A Western Disturbance is also called an extra-tropical storm. In the term, storm refers to low pressure, while Extra-tropical means outside the tropics. As the western disturbance originates outside the tropical region, the word "extra-tropical" has been associated with them. It is a non-monsoonal precipitation pattern driven by the westerlies. The moisture in these storms usually originates over the Mediterranean Sea, the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea..

How western disturbance affects weather?

Western disturbances are the reason behind most winter and pre-monsoon season rainfall in northwest India. As per IMD, the western disturbances are estimated to account for around 5 to 10 per cent of India's total yearly rainfall. Western Disturbances bring heavy snow to mountainous regions of north India and moderate to heavy rainfall to low-lying areas. In the Indo-Gangetic plains, they occasionally bring cold wave conditions and dense fog and remain stable until another disturbance forms during the season.

An average of four to five western disturbances form during the winter season in north India. The rainfall distribution and amount vary with every western disturbance. Winter disturbances are also important for agriculture as the rainfall during the winter season is important for rabi crops such as wheat, barley, mustard, gram, and lentil. Excessive precipitation due to western disturbances can cause crop damage, landslides, floods and avalanches.