'West Must Live With It': Jaishankar Defends India's Neutral Stance On Russia-Ukraine War

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the West must live with India’s stance on Ukraine just as India lived with differences with them on issues related to Pakistan and Afghanistan. "Tough luck if it doesn’t meet your expectations," Jaishnakar said.

Speaking at a media event, the foreign minister further said that India has a much longer, bigger and more serious view of the Ukraine war. Pointing out the G20 summit in Bali, Jaishankar said that "the outcome of the summit has borne out the correctness of PM Modi’s judgement in the matter".

Talking about India’s stand on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia War, Jaishankar said that India’s interests had been well served in the past nine months and with a credible position. He added that India has emerged as an advocate of abstinence which wants the Ukraine-Russia war to end and is capable of working with others.

Jaishankar reiterated several times that India is in favour of peace. In the 77th UN Assembly, India strongly urged to end the war through diplomacy and reiterated its stand on the conflict. "We are often asked whose side we are on. And our answer, each time, is straight and honest. India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there," he had said.

Jaishankar said that the Ukraine war remained on the top agenda as every leader during the week reiterated the impact of the conflict. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the UNSC meeting urged Russian president Vladimir Putin that "this can not be an era of war."