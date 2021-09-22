Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that people living across West Bengal won't get a breather soon as light to moderate rainfalls along with thunderstorms are predicted across the state from September 23 to September 27.



As per the weather department, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are predicted across several districts of south Bengal, including South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, from Wednesday.



“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated very heavy falls are likely over Gangetic West Bengal & Odisha on 21st; isolated heavy falls on 22nd September 2021 and decrease in rainfall activity thereafter (sic),” the IMD tweeted.



Kolkata had logged 142 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, the highest in a day in September since 2007, according to the Met department.



Waterlogging caused by torrential rain for several hours since early Monday in the metropolis and surrounding localities, including Salt Lake and New Town, threw life out of gear, as people remained stuck at home and those outside experienced a hard time to reach their destinations.



Similar scenes were witnessed in Sonarpur, Baruipur, Medinipur and Haldia.



Sagar Island on the Bay of Bengal coast recorded West Bengal's maximum rainfall in 24 hours till Tuesday morning at 212.8 mm, while Kolkata, which received light to moderate showers, registered 60.6 mm.



Dum Dum, on the northern outskirts of the city, recorded 134 mm rainfall, while Salt Lake received 118.2 mm rain, the Met department data stated.



Other places which received heavy rain are Canning at 115 mm, Diamond Harbour at 105 mm and Barrackpore at 102 mm, it added.



(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen