Fresh clashes erupted between the West Bengal Police and the protesters in the Howrah district amid a row over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

This is for the second straight day when clashes erupted in the district.

#WestBengal | Fresh clash b/w Police & a group of protesters breaks out at Panchla Bazaar in #Howrah. Police use tear gas shells to disperse them as protesters pelt stones



Violent protests broke out here y'day over controversial remarks of suspended BJP spox #NupurSharma





With clashes regularly erupting in the district, the West Bengal Police has extended the Section 144 CrPC imposed in and around the stretches of National Highways and Railway Stations under the jurisdiction of Uluberia-Sub Division in Howrah till June 15. Internet services have also been suspended in the district till 6 am on June 13.

The protesters are demanding the arrest of Sharma, who made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a news debate on a TV channel. Similar outrage was also reported from other parts of the country following Friday prayers, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.

"The two saffron party leaders should be immediately arrested for their remarks that have hurt religious sentiments," news agency PTI quoted a protester from West Bengal as saying.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the BJP for the protests, saying some political parties want to cause riots in West Bengal. In a tweet in Bengali, she said this will not be tolerated, warning of strict action against the culprits.

"As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this and they want to cause riots - but these will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them. BJP sin, people will suffer," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Mamata had appealed to people to maintain peace and calm in the state, asking them not to block roads and railway tracks in the state. Till now, six trains have been suspended in West Bengal.

"I can understand your pain and anger. But I appeal to you with folded hands not to agitate by blocking roads and railways in the state. If your anger gets cooled down by killing me, I am even ready for that," Mamata had said, as reported by news agency IANS.

