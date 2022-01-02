Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal might impose a 'partial lockdown' in the state from Monday amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. Senior state officials, however, have said that curbs will be imposed in phases, ruling out a total lockdown.

"There is no pressure on the hospitals and there is no report of Oxygen shortage in the state. Naturally, the government is trying to keep a close watch on the development and will impose restrictions when needed," officials, quoted by news agency IANS, said.

The officials said that the infection rate is high in West Bengal but "not alarming". As per the officials, 80 per cent of infected people in West Bengal are asymptomatic while only 17 per cent of the symptomatic patients are being treated at home.

Only 3 per cent of patients, the officials said, need hospitalisation, noting that the death rate is very low.

"Naturally the situation is alarming, but it is not beyond control and the state health department is fully prepared to meet any eventuality of the third wave," IANS quoted officials as saying.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last month had also ruled out the possibility of a total lockdown and said that restrictions cannot be imposed everywhere as they may impact the economy.

She had said that her government was reviewing the emerging pandemic situation “seriously” and hinted that a decision will be taken regarding restriction, taking the economy into account.

"We have to look after the safety and security of the people. We will soon make a decision. We will target places where the cases are going up. We cannot impose restrictions everywhere because that may affect the economy as it has in the last two years," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

West Bengal, which is witnessing a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases for the last few days, on Saturday reported 4,512 fresh infections, 1,061 more than the previous day, with Kolkata accounting for 2,398 fresh cases, a health bulletin said.

West Bengal had on Friday registered 3,451 cases, with the metropolis recording 1,954 infections. The state's caseload rose to 16,42,997.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma