West Bengal: TMC Show-Causes Minister For Terming Celebrity Party Legislators As 'Looters'

Srikant Mahata, a three-time Trinamool Congress MLA and West Bengal minister of state for consumer affairs, has been censured and issued a show-cause notice by his party after a video went viral in which he was seen questioning the credibility and morality of the party's celebrity leaders. In light of the show-cause notice, the minister is said to have withdrawn his statement and apologised for it.

"Leaders like Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, June Malia and Saayoni Ghosh are looting money. But they are being considered assets for the party. I had been trying to bring this notice to our senior leaders like Abhishek Banerjee and Subrata Bakshi. But they refused to acknowledge that," Mahata was heard saying in the viral video.

All of them are well-known faces on the Bengali silver screen and television serial circuits. Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan are Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha members from Jadavpur and Basirhat, respectively, while Malia is an elected MLA from Midnapore Assembly. Saayoni Ghosh, on the other hand, is the state president of the Trinamool Congress's youth wing in West Bengal. After the video went viral, the leaders he named brought it to the attention of the party leadership, who censured him and issued a show-cause notice.

According to Trinamool Congress West Midnapore district coordinator Ajit Maiti, Mahata eventually backtracked and retracted his statement. "Mahata has withdrawn his statement and apologised for it." "He has explained that he made such statements out of emotion," Maiti writes. However, Mahata's apologies have not diminished the outrage of the celebrities he named. According to Malia, Mahata would be cautious about making such a statement because he is not only an elected legislator but also a minister. "I am pleased that the party leadership has censured him, and I hope that he will refrain from making such comments in the future," she said.

Jahan dismissed Mahata's statements, claiming that it is up to the people of the state to decide who is an asset and who is not.

"We are here in politics to serve the people. My motto is to work more and speak less," she said.

This is not the first time that Trinamool Congress elected representatives from the celebrity world have faced criticism. Previously, concerns were raised about the pathetic performance of celebrity MPs and MLAs in terms of participation in Parliamentary and Assembly debates. These criticisms are now coming from within the party.