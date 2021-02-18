The incident took place when the Trinamool Congress MLA from Jangipur, Jakir Hossain, was waiting at platform number 2 at the Nitita railway station to catch a train to Kolkata.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, West Bengal Labour Minister Jakir Hossain was seriously injured after an unidentified assailant hurled a crude bomb at him at the Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night. Along with Jakir Hossain, two other associates of him were also injured in the attack.

The incident took place when the Trinamool Congress MLA from Jangipur, Jakir Hossain, was waiting at platform number 2 at the Nitita railway station to catch a train to Kolkata. According to the police, at around 10 pm, an unidentified attacker hurled a crude bomb at him, injuring him and several others present at the spot. A senior police official, as quoted by PTI said, that the police has started the investigation and a large police contingent was posted at Nimtita railway station.

A purported video was also posted by news agency ANI, in which Jakir Hossain was seen walking at the platform of the Nimtita Railway station. The video further showed a blast injuring the people there. Watch the video here:

#WATCH: WB Minister Jakir Hossain injured after unidentified persons hurled a bomb at him at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad y'day.



Murshidabad Medical College Superintendent says that he's stable & out of danger, one hand & leg injured.



(Amateur video, source unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/ih7DLHAWLq — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

Shortly after the attack, Jakir Hossain and other injured were taken to the Jangipur Sub-divisional Hospital. According to the hospital officials, the minister suffered injuries on his legs and lower abdominal part. "We are trying to stabilise him before shifting him to a hospital in Kolkata," the hospital, as reported by PTI said.

Soon after the incident, reactions from fellow TMC members started to pour in. Senior minister and TMC leader Malay Ghatak held "political rivals of the party" responsible for the attack. "It's the work of our political rivals. They wanted to kill Jakir," Ghatak said.

Meanwhile, TMC's Murshidabad district president Abu Taher Khan suspected the involvement of the BJP or the Congress, which was very strong in the district even a few years back, behind the attack.

The BJP also reacted to the attack on TMC minister and condemned the incident. "I strongly condemn the crude bomb attack on TMC minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," BJP national general secretary in-charge of Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted.

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who hails from the district, said, "Jakir is an honest leader unlike several others in the TMC in Murshidabad. I know him personally. I request the state government to arrest the culprits as soon as possible."

