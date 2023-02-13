West Bengal Teachers' Scam: ED Discovers Network Of 40 Agents Run By Arrested Youth TMC Leader

ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) investigators who are probing the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal have discovered a network of agents run by Kuntal Ghosh, a youth leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) who was arrested for contacting candidates who were willing to pay money to be hired as teachers in state-run schools.

The central agency sleuths through the interrogation of Ghosh and with careful scrutiny of various documents seized from his residence have discovered the names of at least 40 agents dispersed throughout several districts of West Bengal who acted as Ghosh's collecting agents.

Ghosh was arrested earlier in January from his Chinar Park apartment for his alleged involvement in a teachers recruitment scam. He was also summoned by the CBI for his alleged participation in the teacher's scam.

These 40 agents discovered by the central agency had mainly been operating in Kolkata and its neighbouring districts, including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghlywhich served as Ghosh's place of residence, as reported by IANS.

“Some of these agents even had sub-agents. To an extent, Ghosh's operations were similar to that of chit-fund entities who operate on a multi-level marketing basis. These agents will be summoned and questioned in phases in the coming days to identify those candidates who paid money for teaching jobs and the exact amount of money collected by them,” an ED associate was quoted as saying by IANS.

During the course of the investigation, the Enforcement Directorate found that Ghosh used to run the scam in a very organized manner. On February 7, the ED informed a special court of PMLA in Kolkata that the written examination used Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets with unique symbolic codes in addition to just two questions on the entire answer sheet, which was ‘the root of the entire scam’ related to the hiring process.

The ED counsel while appearing before the court said that candidates who paid money to be hired as primary teachers in the state-run schools were directed to respond just to those two questions using the special codes and keep other questions unanswered.

The ED counsel further stated that Manik Bhattacharya, a Trinamool Congress legislator, and Kuntal Ghosh, the former president of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), were responsible for figuring out the main strategy in the teachers' scam.

(With IANS Inputs.)