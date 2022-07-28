Bengal SSC Scam: Rs 41 Crore Cash Seized From Raids At 2 Flats Of Partha Chatterjee's Aide | 10 Points

The ED has seized more than Rs 40 crore of unaccounted money from Arpita Mukherjee's two flats. (Photo: ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has tightened the noose around senior West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee after it recovered unaccounted money worth Rs 29 crore and five kilograms of gold jewellery from the second flat of his aide Arpita Mukherjee in south Kolkata.

Besides, the officials also recovered some "vital" documents from the flat.

The ED's 18-hour-long raid began on Wednesday evening and continued till Thursday morning, with officials leaving Mukherjee's residence in the Belgharia area with 10 trunks of cash.

10 KEY POINTS OF THE BIG STORY THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

1. The fresh raid on Mukherjee's residence comes days after the probe agency recovered over Rs 21 crore, jewellery, and foreign exchange from her other flat in Kolkata.

2. Till now, the ED has seized more than Rs 40 crore of unaccounted money from Mukherjee's two flats.

3. Mukherjee claimed that she met Chatterjee in 2016 via a Tollywood actress. During the interrogation, she told ED officials that Chatterjee used to treat her house as a "mini bank" and kept her cash there.

4. She has alleged that another woman is also involved in the case and Chatterjee had also used her residence as a "mini bank". However, she told officials that Chatterjee never revealed the other woman's name to her.

5. Both Mukherjee and Chatterjee have now been arrested and sent to ED custody till August 3.

6. Amid this, calls for dismissal of Chatterjee from the state cabinet have grown louder with Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari meeting Governor La Ganesan, seeking Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader be removed as minister.

7. However, Chatterjee has refused to resign. "What is the reason (to tender the resignation)?" he told news agency PTI when asked whether he is considering resigning from the post of minister.

8. His remarks came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that anyone proven guilty by the court must be punished. "If anyone has committed any mistake, and it is proven legally, he or she must be punished," she said on Wednesday.

9. However, party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has said it needs to be seen how Chatterjee sheds the tag of being "influential" without quitting as a minister of several departments. "What he will do is up to him. He holds several portfolios as a cabinet minister. How he will shed the tag of being an influential person is for him to answer," he said.

10. The CBI, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is looking into the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and –aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.