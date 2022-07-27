Bengal SSC Scam: Rs 15 Crore Cash Found In Fresh Raid; Partha Chatterjee Refuses To Resign | Top Developments

West Bengal SSC Scam: According to officials, the cash was recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's apartment at Belghoria's Rathtala locality in south Kolkata.

By Aalok Sensharma
Updated: Wed, 27 Jul 2022 09:53 PM IST
Senior West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee under ED custody (Photo: ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted a fresh raid at another flat of Arpita Mukherjee, the close aide of West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee who is arrested in connection with the school recruitment scam, and recovered unaccounted cash worth over Rs 15 crore.

In addition to the cash, officials also recovered some "vital" documents during the raid.

According to officials, the cash was recovered from her apartment at Belghoria's Rathtala locality in south Kolkata. "We have found a good amount of money from one of the flats in a housing complex. We have brought three note counting machines to know the exact amount," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The probe agency has been conducting raids in multiple locations against Chatterjee and his aide in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam. Earlier, they recovered Rs 21 crore cash and some 'coded' diaries from Mukherjee's residence.

Currently, Chatterjee and Mukherjee have been sent to ED custory till August 3.

'WON'T RESIGN'

Chatterjee, who was once a trusted lieutenant of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, has refused to resign from the state cabinet.

"What is the reason (to tender the resignation)?" Chatterjee told PTI when asked whether he is considering resigning from the post of a minister.

His remarks came hours after Banerjee said that anyone proven guilty by the court must be punished. Banerjee, however, asserted that "agencies must not be used to malign political parties".

"When you run a big institution, there can be mistakes. If anyone has committed any mistake, and it is proven legally, he or she must be punished. But I am against any malicious media campaign. Media is playing the role of kangaroo (court). A senior judge also said that recently," she said at a programme of Titagarh Wagons.

"I don't have a problem if agencies function impartially. These should not be used to malign parties," she added.

