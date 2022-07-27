Bengal SSC Scam: Mamata Banerjee Slams 'Media Kangaroo Courts', Challenges BJP For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the media for launching a "malicious campaign" against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying "kangaroo courts" are being run by some organisations. Her remarks came in the backdrop of the arrest of her cabinet colleague Partha Chatterjee.

Speaking at a programme of Titagarh Wagons, Banerjee asserted that anyone proven guilty by a court must be punished but probe agencies "must not be used to malign political parties". She also claimed that businessmen, along with opposition leaders, are also bein "threatened" by probe agencies.

"When you run a big institution, there can be mistakes. If anyone has committed any mistake, and it is proven legally, he or she must be punished. But I am against any malicious media campaign. Media is playing the role of kangaroo (court). A senior judge also said that recently," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"I don't have a problem if agencies function impartially. These should not be used to malign parties."

Chatterjee, 69, a trusted loyalist of Banerjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after recovery of more than Rs 20 crore cash and jewellery from his associate Arpita Mukherjee's flat at Belgharia in Kolkata.

The minister and his associate are now in ED custody till August 3.

MAMATA BANERJEE CHALLENGES BJP FOR 2024 LOK SABHA POLLS

In an apparent reference to the suspension of 24 opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Banerjee said people get "suspended" these days if they "protest against something". She, however, asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won't return to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"I can talk about the numbers and where they will be coming from... I am, however, confident that the BJP won't come to power," PTI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Banerjee, following her massive win in the West Bengal assembly elections 2021, has been trying to unite the opposition for the 2024 general elections. In this regard, she has held separate meetings with several opposition leaders, urging them to join hands against a common enemy.