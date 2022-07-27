Bengal SSC Scam: Arpita Mukherjee Claims Partha Chatterjee Used Her Flat As 'Mini Bank'

Arpita Mukherjee, the close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested along with him, has alleged that the senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader used to stash cash at her flat and used to treat residence like a "mini bank".

She made revelation during interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sources, quoted by Dainik Jagran, said Mukherjee revealed all the cash was being kept in one room in which only Chatterjee and his close aides used to enter. She told ED officials that Chatterjee used to visit her residence in every week or once in 10 days.

During the interrogation, ED officials have learnt that Mukherjee met the West Bengal minister via Tollywood actress in 2016. The cash and jewellery, Mukherjee said, were brought to her residence by Chatterjee's officials.

Mukherjee, under ED custody till August 3, also revealed that Chatterjee used another woman's house as a "mini bank". That woman was a close friend of the TMC leader, but Chatterjee never revealed her name to Mukherjee, reported Dainik Jagran.

2 CODED DIARIES RECOVERED BY ED CAN PROVIDE HINT

Another report by news agency IANS, has claimed that the ED has discovered coded entries in a black executive diary and one pocket diary recovered from Mukherjee's residence that can provide clues about the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam.

However, these coded entries do not match with the handwrittings of Mukherjee and Chatterjee.

"Our target is to get these entries decoded before August 3 that is till the time Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee will be in our custody in the current phase, so that we can grill them with more specific questions," IANS quoted an ED official as saying.

"For the sake of investigation, we are not able to disclose the details of the number right now. But the conversations with this number might give us some important leads," the official said.