Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal on Sunday reintroduced the restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic amid the fears stoked by the transmission of new Omicron strain of the virus. The schools and colleges will remain closed in West Bengal. At the same time, the private and government offices will function with 50 per cent capacity.

A 10 pm - 5 am night curfew has also been ordered.

