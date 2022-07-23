WB SSC Scam: Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Arrested By ED After 26 Hours Of Grilling

WB SSC Scam: ED has also detained Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee, after Rs 21 crore in cash was seized from her property.

By Talibuddin Khan
Updated: Sat, 23 Jul 2022 11:41 AM IST
West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee arrives at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Office for interrogation in connection with the alleged SSC recruitment irregularities. (ANI Photo)

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was on Saturday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following raids at his residence in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam. Chatterjee, who was the state education minister when the scam took place, was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in connection with the probe.

Chatterjee, who is currently the industry minister, was taken to the ED's office at CGO Complex in the Salt Lake area. ED has also detained Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee, after Rs 21 crore in cash was seized from her property. "He was not cooperating with our officers who were questioning him since Friday morning. He will be produced before a court during the day," the ED official said.

The arrest comes following the raids by the central probe agency where it seized Rs 20 crore in cash from the premises of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.

Earlier on Friday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided the residences of Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari and several others and recovered huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Partha Chatterjee.

The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of said SSC scam. The search team is taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through cash counting machines. A total of more than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained, said the probe agency.

Besides cash, a number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold has also been recovered from the various premises of the persons linked to the scam.

