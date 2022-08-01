10 Kanwariyas Dead, Several Injured Due To Electrocution In West Bengal's Cooch Behar

As many as 10 kanwariyas lost their lives late on Sunday night after a pickup van in which they were travelling got electrocuted at the Cooch Behar district in West Bengal, said the police on Monday. The van was travelling to Jalpesh when the accident took place.

Following the incident, the 27 passengers were rushed to a local hospital where 16 of them were referred to the Jalpaiguri hospital as they sustained only minor injuries. The West Bengal Police suspects that the incident took place due to the DJ system in the van.

Amit Varma, Additional Superintendent of Police (Matabhanga), said the passengers belonged to Sitalkuchi PS area and their families have been informed about the incident. He said the vehicle has been seized and a hunt is launched to nab the driver who has escaped.

"Today at around 12 am, an incident took place at Dharla Bridge under Mekhliganj PS where one pick up van carrying passengers on its way to Jalpesh got electrocuted. The preliminary enquiry reveals that it might be due to wiring of the generator (DJ system) which was fitted in the back of the vehicle," Varma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"They were brought to Changrabandha BPHC. The attending Medical Officer referred 16 out of 27 persons to Jalpaiguri District hospital for better treatment. They are having minor injuries but require a thorough check-up. 10 people have been declared dead by the attending Medical Officer," Varma added.