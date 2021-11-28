Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: At least 18 people lost their lives while five others were injured after a matador car collided with a truck at the Nadia district in West Bengal on Saturday night, said the officials while adding that the accident was caused due to a "thick fog and the high speed of the vehicle".

Throwing light on the incident, the officials said that the car was heading towards the Nabadeep crematorium from Bagda in North 24 Parganas to cremate a body. However, the car collided with a truck that was loaded with stones on the side of a road at Phulbari of Hanskhali police station area in Nadia, the officials added.

Those injured in the accident, the officials said, have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, meanwhile, has expressed grief over the incident, asking the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal to provide immediate assistance to those injured in the accident.

"Deeply pained at the reported death of 18 people and 5 others injured in Nadia District after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck parked on the side of the road," Dhankhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Banerjee had also offered condolences on the loss of lives in the Nadia road accident. "Government of West Bengal will extend every necessary assistance and support to the kin of the victims," she said.

A similar incident happened in West Bengal in January this year in which 13 people were killed while 18 others were injured. The accident reportedly took place due to reduced visibility caused due to fog.

Two men, six women and four kids were among the 13 killed when a bus carrying wedding guests to Dhupguri from Churabhandar Lal School met with an accident near Jaldhaka Bridge on the national highway.

Later, PM Modi expressed grief on the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of those who lost their lives. "Accident in Jalpaiguri is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. From PMNRF, ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each to be given to next of kin of those who lost lives. Rs 50,000 each for injured," said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma