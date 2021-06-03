West Bengal Lockdown: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government is providing these relaxations to the restaurants to help the industry survive. In this way, the minister said, restaurants can function and do business for a few hours.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that restaurants in the state are allowed to function between 5 pm to 8 pm amidst the COVID lockdown. However, this comes at a condition that all staff members need to be vaccinated and the restaurants must follow all the COVID-19 protocols.

“Restaurants in the State will be allowed to remain open between 5 pm and 8 pm after all their staff gets vaccinated,” said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as reported by ANI.

The Chief Minister also said that the Trinamool Congress government in the state is providing these relaxations to the restaurants to help the industry survive. In this way, the minister said, restaurants can function and do business for a few hours.

“We don’t want hotels to stay shut,” added Mamata Banerjee while interacting with representatives of various industry bodies. The interaction was held at a special meeting conducted by the state secretariat. The purpose of the meet was to hold discussions on how to boost business during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Further, the Chief Minister added that her government is not in the favour of shutting down businesses, but it’s the need of the hour to avoid another wave of COVID. “We are not in favour of shutting down the business. But at the same time, we must try and control the disease so that we don’t have to face another wave,” Mamata said. She also emphasised focusing on food delivery for the restaurants to boost the business.

The Bengal government is also providing 1.4 crore free COVID-19 vaccines to all, reported ANI. CM Banerjee has claimed that the number of COVID-19 cases has decreased to half in the state.

These are the new unlock relaxations issued by the government. Other relaxations include the opening of retail shops including book shops from noon till 3 pm, permission for construction activities, and opening of Information Technology sector at 10 per cent capacity between noon and 3 pm.

Earlier this week, the West Bengal government extended its COVID-19 lockdown till June 5 to control the spread of the virus.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha