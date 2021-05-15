West Bengal Lockdown News: The state government announced that the two-week lockdown will begin from Sunday and continue till May 30 in West Bengal to control the surge in coronavirus cases.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Days after winning the highly anticipated assembly elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday imposed a complete two-week lockdown in the state to check the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 infection. The lockdown will begin from Sunday and continue till May 30 in the state.

Issuing guidelines, the state government said that all government and private offices except those engaged in essential services will remain shut in West Bengal during the lockdown. It also suspended intra-state bus services and said that cinema halls, shopping malls, metro and ferry services, gyms, salons and swimming pools cannot operate in the state till May 30.

However, the West Bengal government allowed retail shops in the state to open from 7 am to 10 am in a day. It also said that all essential services like hospitals, medical stores and ATMs will also continue.

Sweet shops, as per the guidelines, are also allowed to function from 10 am to 5 pm. Banks and petrol pumps, on the other hand, can operate only from 10 am to 2 pm. In weddings and marriages, however, only 50 people will be allowed.

Meanwhile, all schools, colleges and education institutions will also stay shut in West Bengal. Tea gardens amd jute mills can operate with 50 per cent and 30 per cent of their workforce but all other industries will stay shut till May 30.

What is the current COVID-19 situation in West Bengal?

Though India has been witnessing a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases over the past few days, West Bengal on Friday reported 20,846 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its tally to 10.42 lakh.

Meanwhile, it reported 136 fatalities on Friday that pushed West Bengal's toll to 12,993. However, the state's recovery rate has improved to 86.78 per cent as 9.50 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection. Currently, it has 1.31 lakh active COVID-19 cases.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma