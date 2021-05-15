West Bengal Lockdown: WB government announces fresh restrictions, here's what allowed and what not in the state:

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Amid the growing cases of COVID-19, the West Bengal government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown for 15 days starting from May 16, Sunday. The government has announced new restrictions to curb the outspread of the deadly virus. All the private offices, colleges and schools will remain close while essential services such as shops selling milk, vegetable, fruits and pharmacy will remain open from 7 am to 10 pm. These restrictions will come in force from 6 am on Sunday and will continue till 6 pm on May 30.

As Mamata Banerjee-led WB government announces fresh restrictions, here's what allowed and what not in the state:

What's Open?

- Tea gardens to operate with 50 per cent workforce

- Jute mills to operate with 30 per cent of the workforce.

- Retail shops to remain open only till 7 am till 10 am

- Sweets and meat shops to remain open from 10 am to 5 pm.

- Medical and optical shops to remain open.

- food and medical supplies and medical packaging services to remain open

- Essential emergency services will be allowed to function.

- Weddings to be permitted with only 50 people in attendance

- Petrol pumps and ATMs to remain open

- Taxis and autos with emergency passengers and ferry passengers from airports will be allowed.

- Government offices handling emergency and essential services will remain operational.

What's Close

- Industries and factories to remain shut

- Interstate trains, buses and metro services to remain shut

- Religious, political and other gatherings prohibited

- Schools, colleges and other educational institutions to remain shut

- Private cars, taxis exempted from emergency essential services.

- Goods carrier to remain suspended except for medical and food services

- Parks and zoos will remain closed.

- Shopping complexes, malls, restaurants, salons, gyms, swimming pools will remain closed.

This decision was taken after West Bengal registered its highest single-day spike on Friday. 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the tally to 10,94,802.

