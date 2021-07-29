Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal's Trinamool Congress government on Thursday extended the Covid-19 restrictions in order to avoid the further spread of the virus in the state. The COVID-induced curbs have been extended till August 15, however, the state government has also announced more relaxation in the curbs.



According to the State Executive Committee of West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority, "the restrictions should be extended further in the state as preventive measures against the Covid-19 pandemic. However, relaxations will be given in the state after reviewing the current situation of the COVID pandemic".



Know what’s open and what's not:



1. Night curfew in the state will remain between 9 pm and 5 am except for emergency and essential services.



2. Intra-state trains services will remain suspended till further orders



3. Shops including vegetable markets will operate at the same timing that is from 6 am till noon



4. On the other hand, gyms, and salons have been permitted to operate on 50 per cent strength from 11 am to 6 pm



5. All the public transports like buses, taxis, and autorickshaws can operate on 50 per cent seating capacity



6. All the government, as well as private offices, can work with 50 per cent of the staff



7. Only 50 people are allowed to attend a social gathering.



After reviewing the current situation in the state, the government took the decision of extending the lockdown till August 15. On the other hand, the Bengal government has asked all the district administrations, police commisionerates, and local authorities to keep an eye that all the restrictions are being followed properly.



If anyone is seen violating the strict orders then he/she shall be held for proceedings as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In the last 24 hours, India reported 43,509 new coronavirus infections and 640 fresh fatalities. The total tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,15,28,114, whereas the death toll climbed to 4,22,662.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen