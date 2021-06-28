West Bengal Lockdown: Making the announcement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government has decided to give some relaxations in this phase of lockdown as the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal has improved.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal on Monday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till July 15. Making the announcement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government has decided to give some relaxations in this phase of lockdown as the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal has improved.

Following is the full list of activities that will be allowed in this phase of the lockdown in West Bengal. It also includes the activities that will remain suspended:

* Private and corporates offices can operate from 10 am to 4 pm per day with 50 per cent of their strength.

* Salons and beauty parlours can also function from 11 am to 6 pm in a day with 50 per cent of their strength but only if their staff has been vaccinated.

* Private and public buses can operate with 50 per cent capacity. However, the guidelines have said that drivers and conductors must be vaccinated.

* The guidelines state that gyms can also reopen in West Bengal with 50 per cent capacity.

* Bank and financial institutions can only operate from 10 am to 2 pm.

* Vegetable and fruit vendors can operate from 6 am to 12 noon. Rest of the markets are allowed to open from 11 am to 8 pm.

What is the current COVID-19 situation in West Bengal?

West Bengal currently has 14.94 lakh COVID-19 cases, out of which 21,884 are active cases. The state had on Sunday reported 1,836 new positives while 29 people had succumbed to the infection, said the West Bengal health department.

It also said that West Bengal's death toll stands at 17,612 while 14.55 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection. West Bengal has so far tested over 1.40 crore samples for COVID-19, the state health department said.

