Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: At least 3 people were killed and over 30 were reported to be injured after a massive fire took over the parts of IOC refinery in West Bengal's Haldia on Tuesday. The injured have been shifted to Kolkata, SK Ajgar Ali, Chairman-In-Council, Haldia Municipality told news agency ANI.

Injured being brought to Kolkata through Green Corridor: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter and said that she is 'deeply anguished' by the fire tragedy at Indian Oil refinery in Haldia. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the injured individuals are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor.

The cause of fire is not yet known.

