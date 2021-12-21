Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: At least 3 people were killed and over 30 were reported to be injured after a massive fire took over the parts of IOC refinery in West Bengal's Haldia on Tuesday. The injured have been shifted to Kolkata, SK Ajgar Ali, Chairman-In-Council, Haldia Municipality told news agency ANI.

Injured being brought to Kolkata through Green Corridor: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter and said that she is 'deeply anguished' by the fire tragedy at Indian Oil refinery in Haldia. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the injured individuals are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor.

Deeply anguished by the fire in IOC, Haldia.



Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2021

The cause of fire is not yet known.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma